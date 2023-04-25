Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $7.35 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00026832 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $50.94 million and $2.74 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,767,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,003 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

