Morgan Stanley Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 971,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.