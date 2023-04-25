MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Down 6.5%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $509.09 and last traded at $509.46. 249,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 418,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its stake in MSCI by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 98.2% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

