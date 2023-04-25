Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Raised by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 264,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

