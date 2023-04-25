National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

