NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $61.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00006798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00062179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,146,754 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 893,146,754 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.8562302 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $64,645,298.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

