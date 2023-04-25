NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 5.5%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.82 and last traded at $85.29. Approximately 324,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,449,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.