Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.