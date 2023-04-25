NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 2.7 %
NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
