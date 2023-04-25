Neutrino USD Trading Down 20.8% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $29,523.16 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00340838 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
