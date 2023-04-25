Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.66.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

