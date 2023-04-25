NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

