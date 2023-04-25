NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.