Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Nidec Price Performance

NJDCY stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nidec has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Get Nidec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.