Nokia Oyj Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 16.78%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

