North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00. The company traded as high as C$25.57 and last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 92640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.93.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The firm has a market cap of C$709.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.58.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3423006 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

