Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NWBI opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

