Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.28. Novavax shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 754,396 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($11.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $16,027,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 45.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novavax by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.