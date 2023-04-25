Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.28. Novavax shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 754,396 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($11.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $16,027,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 45.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novavax by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.