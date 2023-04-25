Numeraire Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $16.82 or 0.00059344 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $104.78 million and $4.37 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,880,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,134 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

