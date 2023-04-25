NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.57. 13,598,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,723,629. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

