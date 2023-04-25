O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. O-I Glass also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

