O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 1,251,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in O-I Glass by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.