Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

