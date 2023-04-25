Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 2.8%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26. 71,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 220,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRA. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $96.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Opera by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

