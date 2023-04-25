Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 438,344 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $138,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 305,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 19,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

