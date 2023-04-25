Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.16%.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

