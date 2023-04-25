OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $141.37 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

