PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

PCAR traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. 6,265,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,063. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

