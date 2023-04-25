Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,006,027 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 424.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.08% of Zillow Group worth $159,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 410,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.