Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,974 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Steel Dynamics worth $143,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of STLD traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

