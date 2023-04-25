Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,504,059 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $198,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

HPQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,241. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

