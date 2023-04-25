Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182,502 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $66,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 197,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,779. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

