Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $53.08 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10,007.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $53,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,868 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 2,016,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.61 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

