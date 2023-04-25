Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of Matson worth $29,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Matson by 124.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

