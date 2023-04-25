Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $213,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 582,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.