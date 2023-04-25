Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 25,597 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,597 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 603,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,655. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $173.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

