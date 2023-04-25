Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $165.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.