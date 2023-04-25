PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.81. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 2,636,169 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.