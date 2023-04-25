Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) vs. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Critical Contrast

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -37.12% -39.97% -25.77% Pulse Biosciences N/A -466.94% -91.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paragon 28 and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.57%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

21.9% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $181.38 million 8.01 -$67.33 million ($0.89) -19.85 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 308.80 -$58.51 million ($1.76) -3.27

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

