Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 33,224 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.