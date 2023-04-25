Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $301.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $305.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.



