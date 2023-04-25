Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $131,945,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABT opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.