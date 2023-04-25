Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

