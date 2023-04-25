Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 15,046 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

