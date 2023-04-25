Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells $30,306.64 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. 564,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

