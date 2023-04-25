Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells $30,306.64 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paycor HCM Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PYCR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. 564,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PYCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
