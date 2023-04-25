PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 2,439,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,334,930. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.