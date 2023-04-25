Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is Edmp Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.05% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.07.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

