Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

