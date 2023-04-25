Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 499,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,420 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $194.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.26.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.