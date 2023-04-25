Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,127 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $551.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

